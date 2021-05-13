Public input regarding zoning for cannabis is requested

The Township of West Milford Council is considering how cannabis should be regulated.

And before acting on a proposed document, the officials want to hear what the residents have to say. They want to know about what local people want in laws regarding cannabis, particularly as a business commodity.

A series of maps showing the eligible areas of the township for the business can be found on the township website at westmilford.org. under the heading of News.

Comments should be emailed to twpadministrator@westmilford.org.

In 2020 New Jersey voters approved a public question which amended the New Jersey Constitution to allow for the legalization of a controlled form of marijuana called “Cannabis” for adults at least 21 years of age.

The act establishes six marketplace classes of licensed businesses including:

Cannabis Cultivator license for facilities growing and cultivating Cannabis;

Cannabis Manufacturer license, for facilities involved in the manufacturing, preparation and packaging of Cannabis items;

Cannabis Wholesaler license, for facilities involved in obtaining and selling cannabis items for later resale by other licensees;

Cannabis Distributor License, for businesses involved in transporting cannabis plants in bulk from a licensed cultivator to another licensed cultivator or Cannabis items in bulk from any type of licensed Cannabis business to another;

Cannabis Retailer license for locations at which Cannabis items and related supplies are sold to consumers and Cannabis Delivery License, for business providing courier services for consumer purchases that are filled by a licensed cannabis retailer in order to make deliveries of the purchased items to a consumer, and which service would include the ability of a consumer to make a purchase directly through the Cannabis delivery service which would be presented by the delivery service for fulfillment by a retailer and then delivered to a customer.

Parameters for mapping for now are as follows: 500 feet from any park and 1,000 feet from schools; minimum lot size for cultivator, manufacturer, wholesale distribution is one acre; location of retail use, commercial use or industrial zone; set-back – 50 feet or the minimum zone standard, whichever is greater.

Retailers would be permitted in all commercial and retail zones (lake commercial, neighborhood commercial, highway commercial, community commercial, village commercial and office transition).

Township Attorney Fred Semrau cautioned the council by telling them if they proceed with any ordinances they are bound by them for the next five years.