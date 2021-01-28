Purim. Virtual Family Hamantasch Bake

Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Wanaque, N.J. will be offering a virtual Hamantasch Bake to celebrate the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim.

It will be a fun and interactive experience for adults and children of all ages. A full baking kit with all the ingredients will be available for delivery or pick up at Chabad.

Kits will include ingredients and supplies for participants to bake funfetti, chocolate and traditional hamantaschen from start to finish.

This virtual event will take place Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made at JewishHighlands.org/bake to reserve your baking kit. Zoom information will be provided upon signing up.

This event is open to the public and attendees need not be affiliated with a synagogue, temple or other house of worship.

People interested in participating may call 201-696-7609 or visit www.JewishHighlands.org for registration and for other information.