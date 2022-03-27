Replacing antiquated emergency radio system becomes $5.5 millionWest Milford budget priority

The Township of West Milford ’s emergency radio system is antiquated and beyond repair, according to Township Administrator William Senande. He estimated replacement cost at nearly $5,500,000, when discussing the proposed municipal capital budget at a recent council meeting. Initial funding for this year would be $2,512,000 with the rest of the money budgeted the following year.

Senande said this expense includes radio equipment for all six volunteer fire companies (Apshawa, Community of Newfoundland and Oak Ridge, Macopin, Greenwood Forest, Upper Greenwood Lake and West Milford); the police department, the Department of Public Works and West Milford and Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The administrator said that $2,512,000 would pay for antennas, permanent equipment and infrastructure in the coming year, and in the following year other radio system equipment will need to be purchased. Though unfortunate that this immediate need exists, upgrading the old equipment has been put off for a long time and the time to update is here.

Mayor Michele Dale agreed that the radio system equipment is at the end of its public life. She said there is no immediate threat, but the system cannot be repaired and it is a matter of public safety to address the problem.

The radio system was one of nine primary items that the administrator recommended to the council for funding. Another major budget item that he identified as a priority is the long-awaited traffic light at the dangerous Greenwood Lake Turnpike (County Route 511) and Lakeside Road intersection. Cost for this will be about $450,000.

Other projects Senande saw as priorities are work on Germantown Road Section 1 at a cost of $163,000; guardrail replacement $35,000; crack sealing $50,000; main road resurfacing $1,300,000; Hanover, Princeton, Lyons and Alpine road assessment projects at $500,000; Public Works Department parking area improvements for $410,000 and SCBA (self-contained breathing equipment for fire-fighting) replacement, $130,000 and insurance costs $50,000.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eileen Mageean addressed the Debt Management Plan. She said that in the past it has been possible to keep the numbers level by using Municipal Utilities Authority money. (A private company now owns the system.) There have been some large numbers in the past - $4.2 million; $4.1 million and $4.5 million, she reported.

Mageean said there was a big drop off this year because the township paid off bonds from 2010 last year. She said the plan is to take advantage of the current lower number to pay off some other costs this year.

“Hopefully interest rates will remain low, as we have had successful years with the lower rates.” Mageean said.