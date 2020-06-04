Residents rally to help local businesses

As local businesswomen themselves, residents Pam Jordan and Waira Chard personally know how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been on local small businesses.

Chard is a partner at “SpaOlogy Day Spa,” located at 179 Cahill Cross Rd. # 309 - (Bald Eagle Square) in West Milford.(www.SpaOlogyNj.com; Info@spaologynj.com;

www.facebook.com/spaologynj).

Jordan is the owner of “The Growing Scenter” Alternative & Holistic Health Service, located in Hewitt.(Thegrowingscenter@gmail.com;www.facebook.com/Thegrowingscenter/)

To help support their fellow small business owners in West Milford, the two women collaborated together to create a Facebook Group called “West Milford Rally for Business Relief” on May 13, 2020.

According to the Group’s Facebook page, “This group is a creative way to shake it up and support local businesses.”

How it works

Jordan and Chard are the administrators for the private Facebook group, which currently has 660 members and counting. New members are added by invitation from a current group member, or by a request to join sent to the administrators.

According to Chard, she and Jordan “were looking for a way to ramp up local business during these troubled times.”

She said they were both inspired by a “Warwick Relief Fund” Facebook page they saw online.

Jordan concurred. “It was inspired by our neighbors in Warwick that have a group that is thriving. We wanted to do the same for our community We jumped in and just did it.”

Chard said the idea behind the group is to help local businesses/ business owners offer their products/ services to a “captive audience” on the Facebook page.

“It’s really a win/win,” she said.

The businesses post an “offering” - product or service, and list the retail value. Interested parties then cooperatively purchase the item through purchasing “chances” to win the item at anywhere from $2-$20 per chance (cost and number of chances slots available depends on the item value). Payments for the chances purchased are made directly to the business via venmo or PayPal.

Once the retail cost of the “offering” is covered by all chances being purchased, the featured business selects a recipient at random via a “carnival wheel” type of app in a live post on the Facebook page.

“Businesses are able to bring business in and the recipient gets a product they wanted for a fraction of the cost,” Chard said

Jordan added: “Our page is co-op sales for our WM only business partners. Goods and services are offered for sale and residents split the cost. The support and growth has been overwhelming and needed during the ‘new norm’. Our page is for sales and fun.”

Chard said all kinds of businesses are featured on the page - from florists, to restaurants, to spa services, to natural wellness solutions, to music lessons, and so many more. Anyone can be part of the co-op purchase, but the “offering” posts are reserved for West Milford local businesses only.

“I think the fast growth (of the group) shows the need for this group, and the enthusiasm has been overwhelming!”; said Chard. “Being a small business is hard enough, even when we aren’t battling a pandemic. We are so happy to be supporting our community!”

How is it working?

In viewing the West Milford Rally for Business Relief page, it is evident that participating residents are having fun with it, are excited about the items and services being offered, and enthusiastic about their chance to possibly purchase the items at an extremely low price.

It is also clear from the live video posts of the business owners, when they are “spinning the wheel” to randomly select and announce the winners of their products, they are also excited and having fun... while also bringing in some much needed money to help support their businesses.

If you would like to join the group as a customer, or if you own a small business in West Milford and would like to sell, the Facebook page can be found by searching for “West Milford Rally for Business Relief” on Facebook, or at: www.facebook.com/groups/1108802442807390/?ref=share. Then send a message to one of the Administrators with your intentions and your request to join the group.