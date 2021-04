The Highlands Natural Pool of Ringwood is a 501-3c nonprofit operated by The Community Association of The Highlands.

On Saturday, April 24 - in keeping with tradition - there will be a Volunteer Work day to prepare for the 2021 season. Opening day is May 29.

Folks of all ages are welcome to come lend a hand. For more information email Midvale.pool@gmail.com.

The rain date is Sunday, April 25.

For more information, visit highlandsnaturalpool.org.