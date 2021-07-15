Ringwood. Yonkers, N.Y., man charged in connection with vehicle accident that sent a woman to the hospital

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Peter McGinty announce that based upon an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ringwood Police Department, Derrick Valerio of from Yonkers, N.Y., was arrested on July 6 in connection to a motor vehicle crash that took place on June 5 on the Greenwood Lake Turnpike near the intersection of Stonetown Road in Ringwood.

Valerio, 33, was charged with third-degree assault by auto and fourth degree assault by auto. He was arrested without incident at the Ringwood Police Department.

Here’s how authorities said the incident happened:

On June 5, Valerio was driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the wrong direction on the Greenwood Lake Turnpike when he collided with a 2003 Infiniti I35.

The Infiniti I35 was driven by Kevin Schaeffer, 19, of Hewitt, and was also occupied by Riley Lindholm, 22, of Rock Hill, N.Y. Schaeffer was not injured but Lindholm was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, where she received treatment for serious injuries.

Valerio was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock, where he received treatment for minor injuries.

106 mph in a 45 mph zone

Police said the subsequent investigation revealed that at the time of the crash, Valerio was under the influence of alcohol and was traveling 106 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The sentencing exposure on third-degree assault by auto is between three and five years in state prison, and fourth-degree assault by auto is up to 18 months in state prison.

Valerio was released pending further court proceedings.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the Ringwood Police Department at (973) 962-7017