Scouts celebrate Scout Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Peace

The Scouts of Pack and Troop 159, Our Lady Queen of Peace, celebrated Scout Sunday this past weekend.

Being “reverent” is part of a Scout’s life, but one Sunday each year in February is when the connection between Scouting and faith takes on even more significance.

Scout Sunday is held every February near the birthday of the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 8, 1910, and it gives Scouts a highly visible way to show their appreciation to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, which is Troop 159’s faith-based chartered organization.

This Scout Sunday, Pack and Troop 159 Scouts donned their uniforms to worship and celebrate the Eucharist at the 11 a.m. mass.

Scout Sunday is a chance to reflect on all the acts of service over the past year that the pack and troop performed for the chartered organization.

The scouts collected food to feed over 200 families for the church's food pantry, according to Pat Golczewski, business administrator of the church.

Scout Sunday isn’t the only time when Scouts show their appreciation for a faith-based chartered organization.

Scouts volunteer regularly to help around the parish, and sometimes perform Eagle Scout service projects for the church in order to attain the rank.

Rev. Kamil Stachowiak blessed the scouts, volunteers and religious medals that were earned by four cub scouts.

Deacon Emmet said he was happy to see so many scouts participating in Scout Sunday.

(Editor's note: Nicholas Salleroli is a chartered organization representative of Troop 159)