Even during a time as unprecedented as now, one thing has not changed: We all call scream for ice cream.

Macopin Middle School Band Directors Erica McPartland and Matthew Paccione and Principal Marc Citro have proven that with the help of Mike’s Ice Cream Truck, Verona, N.J.

The Macopin Middle School 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Bands were surprised during their rehearsal with the nostalgic music of an ice cream truck in the distance as it pulled up to their outside rehearsal on Friday, May 14.

The band directors and principal had planned to treat these talented musicians to a much deserved ice cream for going above and beyond and staying committed to the program as we weathered the pandemic together.

In September and October, these students couldn’t make that personal/emotional connection that music allows through a computer screen.

Then came the obstacles of the Personal Proctective Equipment, bell covers and musical masks, virtual rehearsals and lessons, so many challenges!

Band was not fun anymore. Band should be fun, a musical outlet during the day for the students.

Most left feeling frustrated, defeated and their love of music had been extinguished.

The directors and principal thought it was important that they acknowledge their students feelings and how appreciative they were of them not quitting on like several students had in September.

Thursday night, May 6th, the annual All District Concert held outside was a spark of hope ... a sense of normalcy, band was fun again.

What’s more fun than band, Macopin Middle School musicians screaming for ice cream.