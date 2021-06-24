Soil placed on township property found to be contaminated

The Township of West Milford was advised on June 16, 2021, that there were various contaminants in the soil placed on township-owned property behind 280 Marshall Hill Road.

The soil was placed on the property by B&B Organic Waste Recycling, LLC,” Township Administrator William Senande said in the press release detailing the incidnt. “As required, we have notified the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), and will take all necessary steps to address the problem.

Five samples taken, ten materials found

Senande said soil samples were taken on June 3 from five separate locations. The results indicated that all five locations are contaminated with various materials. Ten separate materials were found to exceed acceptable standards. The materials that were found in unacceptable levels are

Aluminum

Lead

Manganese

Mercury

Chlordane

Dieldrin

Benzo(a)anthracene

Benzo(a)pyrene

Benzo(a)fluoranthene and

Dibenzo(a,h)anthracene.

The township has taken immediate action to address the contamination and will work with the NJDEP to ensure that the property is remediated.

“This soil testing was conducted in part due to the failures of B&B Organic Waste Recycling LLC to respond to repeated requests from the Township and to comply with the Township’s Limited Manufacturing and Industrial (LMI) Ordinance 2017-18, which directs that there be ‘[v]erification that material being delivered is free of hazardous or contaminated materials,’” Senande said. “As a result, and in response to two fires which occurred at the property late last year, the township filed suit in New Jersey Superior Court demanding - amongst other things - that the Court compel B&B Organic Waste Recycling LLC to abate all pending violations, supply the necessary certifications concerning the soil, and to remove all B&B Organic Waste Recycling LLC property from the Township’s property.

“This on-going litigation has already achieved the desirable result of having a number of open fire violations corrected at B&B Organic Waste Recycling LLC, to ensure the public’s health, welfare and safety,” the township administrator added. “It is also important to note that these identified contaminates are not related to the recent fuel truck spill that occurred on the B&B Organic Waste Recycling property earlier this year.”

‘Stewards of the tremendous natural resources’ in West Milford

The cleanup from that fuel spill is a separate and distinct matter and is being handled by NJDEP, Senande said.

“Mayor Michele Dale and the Township Council take great pride in being good stewards of the tremendous natural resources that exist within the Township,” Senade concluded. “Moreover, the Township works diligently with property and business owners to balance their needs against any potential environmental impacts, and will work with the NJDEP to address this situation promptly, and pursuant to law.”