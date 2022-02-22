Squeaky Wheels multiple sclerosis support group

Squeaky Wheels self-help group, sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, offers people with multiple sclerosis the opportunity to meet others with the disease and share concerns, knowledge, support and fun. New participants are always welcome to join. Squeaky Wheels meets virtually the fourth Wednesday of the month from 12-1:30 p.m. For more information, call Janice 973-728-1282 or email JSangle@optonline.net to obtain the link to join. You can join either by phone, mobile devices or PC. Registration is required.

Meeting Dates for 2022: 2/23, 3/23, 4/27, 5/25, 6/22, 7/27