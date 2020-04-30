State parks to reopen May 2

State parks and all county parks and golf courses will reopen beginning Saturday May 2, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Wawayanda State Park, Long Pond Ironworks State Park, Abram S. Hewitt State Forest and Norvin Green State Forest are located in West Milford and were closed on April 7 per the governor’s executive order.

Murphy announced the change on Wednesday at a press briefing. He said he made the decision to reopen the parks based on data, science and fact. Neighboring New York State parks and golf courses are also open. However, social distancing is still in place as the governor noted. “Stay away from each other.”

Township parks remain open

Township parks remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mayor Michele Dale noted in a message to residents that she is receiving many reports of people not following social distancing protocols.

“I am again asking that we follow the social distancing,” said Dale. “If you observe non-compliance with social distancing, please contact our police department and they will issue summonses if they observe non-compliance.”

That is not what police want to do, Dale added. But after continually asking for residents to follow social distancing protocols and still getting reports of it happening, police will enforce it.

Dale added: “I really do not want to close the parks.”

