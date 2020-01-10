Student councils donate $4K to local ‘rescue’ organizations

The West Milford High School and Macopin Middle School student councils presented a total of $4,000 in donations to local "Rescue" organizations, chosen by the students, on Jan. 4.

The students picked Sheryl’s Den Animal Rescue, the West Milford Animal Shelter, Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue, and the Apshawa and Macopin fire departments as beneficiaries.

Representatives got the checks during a ceremony at the high school.

Where the donations came from

The donations were collected by the student councils from the proceeds of its "Annual West Milford Spooktacular" Halloween event held this past October.

The student councils of both schools work together each year in coordinating the annual Spooktacular community event, which is held on the Saturday before Halloween.

A Trunk or Treat, DJ, vendors, and costume and best decorated trunk contests, are located at the West Milford High School; while Macopin Middle School hosts their "Haunted Hallway" attraction right across the road.

Proceeds collected from both portions of the Spooktacular event are donated to local charitable organizations chosen by the students each year.

According to WMHS Student Council Advisor David Gerold, the students chose the theme "Rescue" for the 2019 event.

They even added a "Doggie Costume Contest" this past year to help raise money specifically to benefit animal rescue.

"We wanted to support local organizations who help and rescue animals,” Gerold said.

Donation recipients

Sheryl Hogan-Mueller, a West Milford resident and founder of Sheryl’s Den Animal Rescue Inc., "has been helping rescue dogs for many years who would not have survived if it were not for her dedication and tireless work,” Gerold said. "Sheryl's Den Rescue saves animals that would not survive high-kill shelters."

The students gave that organization, which is supported entirely by donations, adoption fees, and fundraisers, $2,000.

He said the money will go to help pay for medical supplies and veterinary services to help sick dogs and puppies get well.

The West Milford Animal Shelter and The Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue organizations were also recognized for their animal rescue efforts.

Gerold said they are "doing great work in the area".

The organizations each received a donation of $500.

Following along with the "Rescue" theme of the year, the students also chose to show their appreciation to two local First Responders/Rescue Organizations, the Apshawa and Macopin fire departments.

Gerold said these two West Milford Fire Companies participate each year in the Spooktacular "Trunk or Treat" with decorated vehicles.

"They help every year with this great annual event," he said.