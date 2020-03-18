Superintendent: ‘Schools remain closed through spring break’

West Milford students will remain out of school until after spring break, Superintendent Dr. Alex Anemone announced in a Twitter post Wednesday.

“Due to continued presence of COVID-19, the WMTPS will remain closed until Thursday, April 9,” the tweet said. “Our Distance Learning will continue until April 9. Spring Break begins on April 10 and will be a no-homework recess for all staff and students.”

He said more details would follow on the Honeywell Instant Alert system.

Anemone initially closed the district schools on March 16 for a period of two weeks with students participating in distance learning, but has now extended the closing.

Classes could resume after spring break on Monday, April 20.

During the closing, Anemone said on March 12 that district offices would remain open and students can still communicate through normal channels including phone and email.

Students that receive free or reduced lunches can pick those meals up at West Milford High School, using the entrance by the gym, with breakfast between 8-9 a.m. and lunch between noon-1 p.m. while the schools are closed.

Following last week’s Board of Education meeting, Anemone said the district was prepared for an extended closure and it had developed lesson plans for distance learning through several platforms.

The plans are designed to keep students up with the curriculum while the schools are closed.

On March 16, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all Pre-K, K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities to close as of Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.