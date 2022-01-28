SUPERVISOR’S CORNER-Challenges and cheers: Alzheimer’s forum, Covid test kits, skiing, skating and festivities

Orange County will be holding a virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10th. Please join this free community forum to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Invite a friend who has been affected by this disease, and share your thoughts about how Office for the Aging can better help people in our Town. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800)-272-3900.

There are lots of great outdoor activities to enjoy during our winter season. Our parks remain open for walking, cross country skiing, sledding and ice skating at the Pine Island Park. One of our treasures, Mt. Peter Ski Center is the place for skiers of all ages, and it is run by a great family that goes the extra mile to serve you.

Of course we are looking forward to the Village of Greenwood Lake’s Winter Carnival on February 18-20. It will be a fun-filled weekend of games, food, music and good times held at the beautiful Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Mark your calendar.

Government supplied Covid test kits can be ordered online at covidtests.gov.

A work session of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 129 “Short Term Rentals” will be held on February 10th at 7:15 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 127 “Sanitary Sewer User Charge System” will be held on February 10th at 7:15 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.