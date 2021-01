Sussex County Community College has announced students who showed the academic achievement required to make the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named, a student must have a semester (full-time students) or cumulative (part-time students) grade point average of at least 3.5.

Hewitt

William H. Burwell

Allysen C. Garrick

Aidan J. Harrington

Ryan S. Kelly

West Milford

Abigail A. Havel

Alyssa L. Quigley