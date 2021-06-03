The amazing message from the garbage men

Hello. My name is Chelsey Bunning. I live in West Milford and I want to tell you about our amazing garbage men.

Every Thursday for the last year, my son, who just turned two, would run to the door and yell, “My guys, my guys.” It’s like clock work. He knows his guys are coming because he can hear the garbage truck coming over the hill.

And he’s waiting.

Every Thursday the driver will get out and take just our garbage out so he can see who he calls “his little guy.” They greet each other always with a huge smile and honking the horn.

My son’s birthday was last month and he got a garbage truck. And he heard “his guys” today and ran out, then ran back in grabbed his truck, and waited in the driveway with his truck.

The fellow saw my son with his truck and told him, “Come here, little man.”

He took off his gloves and sat on the road and played for a minute with my son. It was so beautiful.

I also have two other children, one of which is special needs, and they call him “the big guy” or “the dancing guy.”

My oldest (special needs), 10, would come out and break dance for them and they would dance back. My middle daughter is a little shy and would just bring them water bottles and just wave. They call her “the princess.”

These men are simply amazing. We have conversations every Thursday and come to find out they, too, have children with special needs, which makes our connection that much more special.

We get excited to see these guys. They will sometimes give the kids snacks of their own they have in the truck.

This is more of what we need in the world. We all see hear negative things in the news and media. Here’s some thing to make you smile

Chelsey Bunning

West Milford