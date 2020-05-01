The food potential of donated seeds brings hope and health to others

We just received 200 pounds more of seed from Lake Valley Seed.

We have been so blessed this last year here at Seed Solutions HQ.

I am thanking God for your contributions to helping so many people in far away places.

We are a legit non-profit in NJ, and Mervet is working on getting us the 501c3 after clearing all other hurdles and getting us a bank account.

We so rarely get photos of the results of the work we do, but here, missionary Lisa Sullivan has attached seed photos from the country of Venezuela.

Feeding people at the bottom of the Andes is not something I ever dreamed of, or thought possible.

Neither is getting a water tower installed in Iremito Village, Kenya. Hopefully soon they will be ready to try seeds.

Also, Missionary John Mikolaj will be delivering a laptop computer and 20 pounds of seed to Madav Joshi and people in remote Nepal.

These food potential of little seeds bring hope and health to their recipients and would not be possible without you, the prayers we receive, our seed sponsors.

Your prayers are doing great work!

The seeds are stored at the United Methodist Church in Newfoundland who have partnered with us to give a clean storage area to do this work.

Please pray that we can find new seed sponsors because Lake Valley Seed is changing operations and will not be able to send us more after this year.

We pray for our missionaries, sponsors, and friends, for their continued health.

We claim these little seeds for God's work and for putting food into the hands of people who need the food these seeds represent.

There is always a learning curve in learning how to care for living things to help them grow on their own .

That is why the support, and the seeds, need to continue. The need is so great. Thank you for helping do such good in this world.

Shipping seeds to meet these needs costs money, if you would like to help, send a check to SeedSolution at 1335 Macopin Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

God bless you!.

Celeste Hampton