The tradition to celebrate volunteerism continues

A lot will be happening at the Township of West Milford Municipal Building on April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the regular meeting of the township council, the name of the person chosen as volunteer of the year will be announced. The person will be honored at the meeting.

Another person will also be honored at that time. In keeping with tradition, the former mayors of the township will have met earlier and selected a person to be honored to receive the Mary Byrnes Haase Lifetime Volunteer of the Year award.

This panel chooses a volunteer who has exhibited a lifelong spirit of volunteerism within the community.

It is a night when the leaders of volunteer organizations and club of the township are given opportunity to showcase what they do and offer a way for new members to join and help in their efforts.

They are invited to make a brief presentation regarding their activities and events.

This exposure provides all community groups a chance to be recognized for their volunteer efforts.

To register an organization for a presentation a representative should deliver their presentation request form via fax to 973-728-2704, or email it to Clerksoffice1@westmilford.org or mail it to Office of the Township Clerk, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford NJ, 07480.

The first Volunteer Award Ceremony was held in the spring of 1994. Mary B. Haase and Robert Daugherty, two original members of the West Milford Environmental Commission when it was organized, were the first recipients.

Jack Cronen and William Zester shared honors as volunteers of the year. Cronen, retired and living in upstate New York, served on the West Milford First Aid Squad for many years. Zester volunteered on many of the township’s boards and committees.