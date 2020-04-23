Theater Project presents play written for on-line platform

“Streaming Passion” by Marc Palmieri, possibly the first ever full ensemble play written for livestreaming, will be presented by The Theater Project at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, as part of The New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Stages Online.

The story plays out in a live conference call as the techno-challenged members of a small church struggle to mount their annual passion play for an on-line performance during the Easter season lock down due to COVID-19.

The cast includes Scott Cagney, Noreen Farley, Deb Maclean, Kelley Rose McAndrews, Matt McCarthy and Thomas Vorsteg. It is directed by Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina.

Author Palmieri lives in New York City and is a full-time core faculty member at Mercy College’s School of Liberal Arts in Dobbs Ferry in the Communications Department.

Stages Online is made possible by generous funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit njtheatrealliance.org

To register to attend “Streaming Passion,” visit TheTheaterProject.org. There is suggested donation of $5. For more information, call 908 809-8865.