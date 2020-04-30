This birthday drew a crowd

Karen Wiedmann shared these photos with the West Mildford Messenger regarding the celebration of her father's 90th birthday. Here's the story behind the photos:

Last Friday my father turned 90 years old and obviously we could not have a party for him.

On Saturday we had about 15 cars filled with loved ones that were relatives and friends who had signs and balloons and went by to wish him a happy 90th birthday

My father has been married to my mother for more than 68 years. They have five children, 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

My father was in the Korean War and stationed in France. He owned his own pharmacy for more than 40 years.

My Mom is also 90 now and they both lives with my husband and I in Pinecliff Lake.

Happy birthday, indeed.