This year’s drawdown of Greenwood Lake postponed until 2021-2022

Paul M. Zarrillo, the co-chair of the New Jersey Greenwood Lake Commission, released the following statement this week:

The Greenwood Lake Commission is officially notifying the residents and businesses around Greenwood Lake, as well as the public, that the 2020/2021 Lake drawdown is officially postponed until the fall of 2021/ 2022.

This, of course, will be based on weather conditions and any other issues that could affect a decision to go forward with a drawdown at that time.

The Commission apologizes for the delay, as we have been waiting to hear from the NJDEP, only recently found out that it will be the Commission’s decision to make.

The NJDEP will not consider an action on its own without support of the Greenwood Lake Commission.

After holding two public hearings, as well as additional discussions at three monthly Commission meetings, at which time, the Commissioners could not meet the required number of votes to continue or cancel the drawdown.

This being the case, the drawdown is postponed until next year, pending scheduled public hearings to be held next January in New Jersey and February in New York.

The Commission was just informed, the NJDEP’s evaluating the environmental benefits and impacts of conducting drawdowns across the state. The NJDEP is evaluating a wide range of factors regarding the impact of drawdowns, such as, water quality, from an ecological standpoint, HABS and other harmful bacteria/ toxins affecting water quality.

As the Commission receives more information regarding drawdowns, we will make that information known to everyone.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.