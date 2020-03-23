Town, county seeking COVID-19 crisis volunteers

West Milford is looking for people to possibly help the Office of Emergency Management during the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Michele Dale announced during the March 18 Township Council meeting.

“If the need should arise, the governing body is asking for volunteers to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dale said. “Please be aware that background checks and health screenings may need to be performed at no expense to you. This request is strictly for preparation and will be at the OEM department’s discretion, so please do not contact the OEM department once you have submitted your information.”

To volunteer for the township, email: OEM@westmilford.org and include the following information:

1) Full Name

2) Full Address

3) Email Address

4)Telephone Phone Number

5)Emergency Contact Name and Telephone Number

6)Medical Experience

7)Alternate Experience

8)What you are willing to volunteer for (food shopping, childcare, answering phones, etc.)

Dale said volunteers would be called as a last resort to boost the OEM and could be assigned a variety of tasks, such as answering phone calls.

While the township is looking for volunteers to carry out general work, Passaic County put out a plea for medical professionals to help with the testing site at William Paterson University.

County officials are asking doctors, physicians, nurses, paramedics and “all other medically trained professionals” to volunteer the county’s COVID-19 screening pod.

According to the county, shifts at the pod are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To volunteer for the county, email your credentials, license and/or certification as well as contact information to volunteers@passaiccountynj.org.