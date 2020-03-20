Township has first confirmed case of COVID-19, officials say

Mayor Michele Dale and the town's Office of Emergency Management announced Friday evening that a resident tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I sincerely regret to inform you that West Milford has its first confirm case of COVID-19," Dale said in a press release. "We remain in constant contact with the health care professionals involved and will release other information as it is provided and permitted to be released in accordance with HIPPA. In accordance with standard protocols, we are also tracking back all places the infected resident visited in the past two weeks and with whom the resident came into contact. We will be in touch with anyone who may have come in contact with the individual and advise them they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may need to self-quarantine."

Dale said this first confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Milford, and serves as a reminder that residents must remain vigilant and act as if they are carriers of the virus.

"We need to maintain appropriate social distancing, frequently wash our hands and refrain from touching our face. I also encourage all residents to remain at home as much as possible," Dale said. "To assist with these efforts, I have directed all non-essential township employees to work from home until further notice. By working together, we can minimize the spread of this virus and help ensure we return to our normal routines as quickly as possible."

She said the resident tested positive on Friday at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains.

No further information is available at this time, but the story will be updated if more comes to light.