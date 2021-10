West Milford Township Library’s monthly book group for adults on either Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 11-11:45 a.m. or on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7:00-7:45 p.m.

November’s pick is A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende for November.

Read the book and join us in Room 6 and 7 on the Library’s second floor. No registration is required. The title is available for checkout from the library.