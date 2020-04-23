Township reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 this week

The Township of West Milford reports 230 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to Mayor Michele Dale, as of April 22, an increase of 71 cases.

There have also been 17 deaths within the township, including from Milford Manor Nursing Home.

· Several days of reporting did not include the breakdown of male and female cases.

· A 5-year-old female was the youngest person reporting a positive COVID-19 case this week. The oldest was a 96-year-old male.

· Thursday, April 16, saw the biggest report of positive tests – 20.

· Nine people have contacted Dale to report their recovery from the virus.

Drive-through testing available in Wayne

Passaic County continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for county residents only at William Paterson University in Wayne. Prescriptions are required for the testing. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon daily, while test kits are available. Testing is being done at 300 Pompton Road, Wayne, lot 6. Entrance is on Hamburg Turnpike and University Boulevard.

Residents may now utilize the St. Joseph’s Hospital telehealth service for a prescription. To do so, visit www.stjosephshealth.org/telehealth. The fee for this service is $59. Referral is up to the discretion of the doctor.