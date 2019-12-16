x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Township seeking volunteers for boards and committees

West Milford. The township is looking for volunteers to fill its various boards and committees.

West Milford Township /
16 Dec 2019 | 01:30
    Township seeking volunteers for boards and committees

The Township wants you.

West Milford Township is searching for qualified candidates to fill vacancies on various township boards and committees, such as the Community Services & Recreation Committee, Economic Development Commission, Health Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Heritage Committee and many more, the township announced Dec. 13.

Residents who may be interested in volunteering their time and talents to serve their town are encouraged to visit the town’s website and view the current Vacancy Chart, which is interactive with all committee homepages.

According to the township, volunteers are required to complete a Citizen Leadership Form for any committee, commission or board they may have interest in.

To obtain the form, visit the website or call the Township Clerk’s Office at (973) 728-2701 to get the form sent to you.

All forms are kept on file for one year; those residents who have expressed interest in the past are encouraged to reapply.

Board and Committee Vacancies as of Dec. 13, 2019
Americans with Disabilities Act Committee
Two, three-year seats
Autumn Lights Festival Committee
One, one-year seat
Beautification & Recycling Committee
Two, one-year seats
Building Standards Board
Two, one-year Alternative Citizen seats
Community Services and Recreation Committee
Six, one year seats
Economic Development Commission
Two, three-year seats
One, Local Business Representative, one-year seat
Health Advisory Board
One, two-year seat
Heritage Committee (Advisory)
Six, one-year seats
Historic Preservation Commission
One, Four-year, Class C Citizen seat
Two, two-year, Class C Alternate seats
Insurance Committee
Four, one-year seats
Library Board of Trustees
One, five-year seat
Municipal Alliance Committee (CASA)
Two, one year seats
One religious/Fraternal Organization member (one-year)
One Media Representative member (one-year)
Senior Advisory Committee
One, two-year seat
Wanaque Valley Regional Sewage Authority
One, five-year seat