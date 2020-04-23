Trenton. FEMA testing sites in NJ open to asymptomatic residents

Two testing facilities that New Jersey operates with the federal government are now taking state residents who show no coronavirus symptoms.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that the centers in Monmouth and Bergen counties will no longer require state residents to have symptoms in order to get tested.

The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

- Associated Press