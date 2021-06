West Milford. The Annual Boy Scout Klondike Derby is a competition for groups of Scouts to test their Scouting knowledge in topics like First Aid, Knots, Plant and Animal Identification, Fire skills, and much more. All supplies are loaded into a large sled for the day. This year’s Derby was delayed until late March due to COVID-19 , but that didn’t stop scouts from Troop 114 in placing first out of almost 40 slides.