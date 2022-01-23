Wayne, NJ. Passaic County opens Covid-19 Vaccine Mega Site

Passaic County, NJ – Passaic County will be opening the doors to its COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Site this Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Preakness Shopping Center located on 1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ.

This site is a collaborative effort between Passaic County, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Health, the National Guard, and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

It will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00PM to 8:00PM, and on Saturdays from 8:00AM to 4:00PM.

NJ residents can schedule an appointment at https://passaiccountynj.org/covidvax. Walk-ins are welcome.