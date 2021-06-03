Wayne. West Milford firefighters attend a burn building training drill

Firefighters from West Milford Company 1 and Company 6 attended a burn building training drill at the indoor fire training center located at the Passaic County Public Safety Academy in Wayne, N.J.

The drill was scheduled for four hours on Sunday, May 2.

Firefighters wearing full gear including air packs entered the live fire burn building to experience a simulated structure fire.

Fire devices, fueled by natural gas, are located in various locations in several rooms of the building. Firefighters are able to experience the characteristics of a fire, particularly the heat and smoke.

Firefighters are taught forcible entry, rescue techniques, hose advancement and fire behavior as well as hose streams, ladders, ventilation and safety.

The training exercise is under the guidance of the Passaic County fire instructors, one of whom is Ken Klosz, Deputy Chief of West Milford Fire Company 4.