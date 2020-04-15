The Molan family spent 12 hours in their car Easter Sunday, with the Easter Bunny hanging out of the moon roof to greet local kids from afar.

The Molan family rented a costume and put the ask out on Facebook for requests:

Did anyone want a drive-by visit from the Easter Bunny on Sunday?

More than 200 local families responded with their addresses.

Mom Lucille Laborda Mola, mapped out the route and shared a trackable map on Facebook for families to anticipate their Easter Bunny visits. Her husband drove and her four kids — one of which was dressed as the bunny — went along for the ride, tossing Easter eggs (they stuffed more than 200 with candy) out the window during their stops.

Family friend John Perry, a local retired firefighter who knows his way around local neighborhoods, helped escort the family from one stop to the next, also throwing candy out the window.

The route took more than 12 hours to complete—they started at 8 a.m. and got to see nearly everyone who signed up, and offered a FaceTime call with the Easter Bunny afterwards to any families they may have missed.

“It truly was an amazing time that we will remember forever,” Lucille said. “The smiles, the laughter and seeing people’s faces was such a nice break from this awful situation. We got to spend Easter with so many!”