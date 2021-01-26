‘We mourn a life that already had accomplished so much’

In what has always been a typical Warwick community response, there was an outpouring of sadness, love and support for the family of Dan Prial, 30, a helicopter pilot and member of the New York National Guard, who died in a training mission accident on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Prial, the son of Anne and Greg Prial of Warwick and a graduate of St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick Valley High School and West Point, had served as a captain and helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army since 2012. He recently received an appointment as warrant officer in the New York Army National Guard in order to continue to fly both with the military and as a civilian pilot.

On Jan. 20, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, a Sikorsky Black Hawk, crashed on a routine training mission after 6:30 p.m. in a field in Mendon, near Rochester. The pilots had been conducting night vision goggle proficiency training in the local training area.

Two other pilots, Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda and Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch, were also killed in the crash.

The impact of Sept. 11 on a young boy

Prial had said he was drawn to apply for an appointment to West Point after his father survived as a firefighter during the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. It was the day he decided he wanted to go to West Point, a dream later realized.

As a U.S. Army Captain Prial had served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. He was twice deployed to Afghanistan and had also served as an instructor pilot.

While at Warwick Valley High School, Prial had been a track star and one of the first students in Orange County to become a member of the International Mathematics Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta.

As ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all flags throughout the state were lowered to half-staff.

And in Warwick, members of Warwick Valley Rotary and the Warwick Knights of Columbus planted 140 of Rotary’s Flags for Heroes outside the homes in the Prial family’s neighborhood.

Services

Memorial services are still being worked out. For the latest information on the wake and funeral visit:

https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/

or visit:

https://lsvpmemorialhome.com/

