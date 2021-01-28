Home - click to return to home page
Webinar. Ice fishing family fun
Webinar
/
28 Jan 2021 | 12:10
The Outdoor Families of NJ Program is offering an Ice Fishing 101 Webinar. Join Division biologist Keith Griglak on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. to learn about the coolest sport on ice. This free webinar will answer all of your ice fishing questions. For more information and to register, visit njfishandwildlife.com.
