Webinar. Ice fishing family fun

28 Jan 2021 | 12:10
    The Outdoor Families of NJ Program is offering an Ice Fishing 101 Webinar. Join Division biologist Keith Griglak on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. to learn about the coolest sport on ice. This free webinar will answer all of your ice fishing questions. For more information and to register, visit njfishandwildlife.com.
