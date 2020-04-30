Home - click to return to home page
© COPYRIGHT 2020 STRAUS NEWS | The West Milford Messenger
West Milford. A parade of support and encouragement
Kate Burns
West Milford
30 Apr 2020 | 10:48
Sixty-eight first responder and passenger vehicles, representing the townships of West Milford, Greenwood Lake (N.Y.), Milton, Jefferson, Oak Ridge and the Passaic County Sheriff office participated in a parade from West Milford High School to Milford Manor this Tuesday, April 28, as part of a continued effort to show support for the MM employees who tirelessly caring for some of our town's most fragile members. At the same time the parade raised the spirits of the MM residents who have been isolated from their families through the challenging time of this pandemic.
Photos by Kate Burns
Coping in the time of Covid-19
Kate Burns
Milford Manor
West Milford
