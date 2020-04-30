West Milford. A parade of support and encouragement

Sixty-eight first responder and passenger vehicles, representing the townships of West Milford, Greenwood Lake (N.Y.), Milton, Jefferson, Oak Ridge and the Passaic County Sheriff office participated in a parade from West Milford High School to Milford Manor this Tuesday, April 28, as part of a continued effort to show support for the MM employees who tirelessly caring for some of our town's most fragile members. At the same time the parade raised the spirits of the MM residents who have been isolated from their families through the challenging time of this pandemic. ( )