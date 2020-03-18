West Milford Animal Shelter closed as of Wednesday

The West Milford Animal Shelter will be closed to the general public starting Wednesday, and will remain closed until further notice, the organization announced.

"This decision came out of an abundance of caution and in response to health officials' recommendation to reduce face-to-face contact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19," the shelter said in a statement Wednesday. "Our commitment to providing comfort and care to vulnerable animals remains as strong as ever. Be assured that the dogs, cats, and small critters entrusted to us will continue to receive the affection and attention they deserve."

The organization said that While it appreciates the generosity of the public, to minimize risks, it is suspending donations of all goods at this time, and is well stocked with all essentials.

The shelter volunteers will continue to staff the shelter for limited periods of time to assure the care of all animals.

Emergency intake of animals should be handled via Animal Control at (973) 728-2849.

Those in need of services provided by the shelter or are interested in adopting a specific animal, should email it at thewmass@hotmail.com, or call and leave a message at the shelter phone (973) 728-2859 for an appointment.

Someone will get back to you within 24 hours.