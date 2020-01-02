West Milford Animal Shelter seeks volunteers for new year

If you are looking for a New Year’s resolution where you can really make a difference, the West Milford Animal Shelter wants to talk to you.

The shelter operates 365 days a year, and as an all volunteer shelter, is always in need of help.

Volunteers can work with cats or dogs, or help with both.

Volunteers can also be part of a set schedule, or fill-in as needed.

Some tasks that involve volunteers include, dog walking, cleaning of kennels or cages, washing dishes, folding laundry and socializing animals.

According to the shelter's staff, a few hours a week from just one volunteer can change the lives of many animals.

Those who would like to volunteer should stop by the shelter to see what it’s all about and fill out an application.

There is training provided to all volunteers.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford, NJ (behind recycling), and can be reached by phone at (973) 728-2859.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.