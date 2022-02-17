West Milford applies for bike path tech assistance

A bicycle corridor plan for West Milford got a boost from the Township Council on Wednesday. They approved submittal of an application for technical assistance from North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority’s FY2022 Complete Streets Technical Assistance Program. The resolution noted that technical assistance for developing a bicycle corridor or network plan with maps and narrative is an eligible project type.

The township’s Engineering Division recommended the application for assistance for developing a bicycle corridor or network plan in the area of Bubbling Springs Park and the existing bikeway. The application requires submission of local governing body support by resolution, by March 4.

The free of charge assistance would help to complete a long in the making bike path in the West Milford Village/Macopin areas of the township. The beginning of the bikeway construction project dates back to 2002. At that time it was determined that not all sections of Ridge Road, Cahill Cross Road and Nosenzo Pond Road – of the involved roadways – would be reconstructed before they deteriorated to an unacceptable level Therefore it was decided in 2002 to resurface a mile long section of Ridge Road to preserve the pavement until it would be completed as the final section of the bikeway.

Then the 2002 resurfacing deteriorated to the point of whether reconstruct it or not it would soon need to be resurfaced – thereby failing to accomplish the original goal of the West Milford Bikeway intended to connect the Town Center with the school complex in Macopin. In 2017 the West Milford Engineering Department was looking for $450,000 to reconstruct Section 3 -nnContract 4 reconstruction between Ridge and Vreeland Roads. Other requests (contract 5) was for reconstruction on Ridge Road between Vreeland and Baron Roads. A total of $748,228 required for this phase had a $248,228 grant in place.This is just part of what has been a long ongoing struggle for the Bikeway to connect the Town Center and Macopin School contract. It has been a long- effort and hopes are that the dream of the completed project is nearing reality.____