West Milford. Athletes of the week

Athletes of the Week for May 2-8:

Amanda Gerold

In softball, Amanda Gerold was the backbone of the teams’ defense with 35 putouts and 3 attempts with 40 chances, which accounts for a .950 Fielding Percentage. She also hit for .333 this week with 2 RBIs and 6 runs scored. Her leadership on the field helped the Lady Highlanders advance to the County Quarterfinals. “Gerry” is an all around great player and had a fantastic week.

Ryan Thenell

In boys volleyball, Ryan Thenell helped the team add 3 wins to their record, bringing them to 9-1. Ryan had 23 kills, 13, digs, and 11 aces. Last week he was ranked as the 3rd best player in the state, according to NJPowerRankings.com. He is among the state leaders in aces as he currently has 39 for the season. In his high school career he has 122 kills, 186 digs, 488 assists and 88 aces.

Athletes of the Week for May 9-15:

Allison Stein

In softball, freshman Allison Stein has been a huge asset to the varsity team and an offensive stat leader. In 3 games this week, she earned five hits and five RBIs. Her average was .471.

Aidan Bolger

In boys lacrosse, junior captain Aidan Bolger scored his 100th career point. Along with scoring his 100th point he helped his team go 3 and 0 on the week, including two big wins over Verona and Paramus. Aidan scored 14 goals and added 2 assists.