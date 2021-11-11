West Milford. Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to the West Milford High School Athletes of the Week for Nov. 1-6:

Cody Eldridge

In football, senior kicker Cody Eldridge kicked two extra points and two 33-yard field goals in the school’s first playoff win since 2003.

Cody has been a clutch player all year and Friday night was no different.

Ellie Vreeland

In gymnastics, Ellie Vreeland placed eighth on floor, which is the highest finish for a gymnast from West Milford in five years at the North 1 State Sectional Gymnastics Championship. There were 18 teams represented and more than 40 girls competing on the floor.