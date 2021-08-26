West Milford. Attention all WMHS bowlers, past and present

The family of Bowling Coach John M. Caillie Sr. will be hosting a “Celebration of Life” on Sunday, Aug. 29, beginning at 2 p.m. at Boonton Lanes on Myrtle Avenue in Boonton.

So, dust off those bowling shoes, tie up those laces and secure a spot for this celebration.

Caillie, who died July 19 at the age of 66, was the long time bowling coach at West Milford High School as well as art teacher in the district for many years. He was recently named the “Bowling Coach of the Year” for 2020-21, an award his wife said he won a number of times coaching West Milford bowlers.

“We’re hoping to see many of you their to honor Coach,” Caillie’s family said in making the announcement. “In addition, we invite family, friends, coworkers to stop in to share a story and have a bite to eat.”

The bowling event is sponsored by the coach’s family and Boonton Lanes.