West Milford. Beautiful

West Milford Messenger /
29 Oct 2020 | 11:26
    Real estate agent Karen Wiedmann shared this photograph. “I just went to my client’s house (on Macopin Road) and thought you might like this picture of this Halloween tree,” Wiedmann wrote in the email to the West Milford Messenger. “She’s done an amazing job decorating it. I just thought it was a positive thing possibly the paper.” It is.
