West Milford. Board of Education to hold virtual meeting on May 26

The West Milford Township Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, May 27, at 7 p.m. in the Westbrook School Media Center.

Due to the public health emergency in the State of New Jersey, the Board will suspend its normal meeting procedures this evening and conducting a virtual meeting.

Directions for accessing the virtual public meeting are posted on the District website: www.wmtps.org.

The board reserves the right to act upon any agenda item. The agenda and reports will be available 48 hours prior to meetings to the extent then known.