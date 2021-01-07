West Milford. BOE bids farewell to Nicole Fritz

West Milford Board of Education Trustee Nicole Fritz was recognized by the district for her four years of service on the school board.

Fritz was first appointed to the school board in the 2016/2017 school year to fill a vacancy with one year remaining in an unexpired term, left by a former trustee who moved out of the area.

Later that year, Fritz ran for election to the position to serve for her own elected three-year term.

As the end of her term approached, Fritz decided not to run for re-election for a second term in November 2020.

Fritz’s position will be filled by former Trustee Debbie O’Brien, as determined via public vote in the November 2020 General Election. O’Brien will take her place on the school board to begin her next three-year term in January.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alex Anemone presented Fritz with a plaque in honor of her years of service to the district at the final school board meeting of 2020 on Dec. 15.

- Patricia Keller