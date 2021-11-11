x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Boy Scout Troop 114 honors veterans

West Milford /
| 11 Nov 2021 | 10:20
    Over the weekend Boy Scouts from Troop 114 placed American Flags on the graves of veterans interred in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Germantown Road. Photo provided by Bret Harmen.
    Over the weekend Boy Scouts from Troop 114 placed American Flags on the graves of veterans interred in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Germantown Road. Photo provided by Bret Harmen.