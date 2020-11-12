West Milford. Boy Scouts host food drive on Nov. 21

Troop 44 and Pack 159 are running a food drive for the West Milford Presbyterian Church Food Pantry and other local food pantries on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to p.m.

There will be a contact-free drop off at the WM Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Donations will help local families in need for Thanksgiving.

Non- perishable goods and monetary donations are welcome.

Please email moore823b@gmail.com if you would like to make a donation via pick up rather than drop off.