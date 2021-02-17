West Milford. Brownies provide sweet surprise for seniors

Brownie Girl Scouts of Troop 97670 arranged a surprise treat for residents of Milford Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for Valentine’s Day.

The girls (ages 7-9) from the troop wanted to reach out to the senior citizens - many of whom may be missing their loved ones and are unable to see their family members as often as they’d like due to coronavirus concerns - to brighten their day in the spirit of love, community and friendship.

Calla, Julie, Rebecca, Brianna B., Brianna M., Lana, Sammy, Nora, Kate and Aleaha each created special, beautifully hand-made Valentine’s Day cards for the residents.

For COVID-19 safety reasons, rather than the entire troop of girls making and delivering homemade goodies to gift along with their Valentine’s cards, the troop instead purchased safe, individually wrapped candies for the residents.

On Friday, Feb. 12, Brownie Girl Scouts Calla and Julie put on their sweetest “Brownie Smiles’’ under their face masks and with the help of their Troop Leader moms Lindsey Brennan and Elaine Woodcock, the two girls represented their troop to deliver the sweet Valentines and treats to the facility for the residents to enjoy.

- Patricia Keller