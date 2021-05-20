West Milford. Bubbling Springs Ballfield reconstruction is planned

A contract for the Bubbling Springs Ballfield Reconstruction Project was expected to be awarded by the Township of West Milford Council this week.

Mike Fitzpatrick Contractors Inc. , low bidder, was expected to be hired for the job. The price is not to exceed $109,222.50.

Three sealed competitive bids for the work were submitted on April 30. The bids were reviewed and analyzed by the Director of Community Services and Recreation and the Township Attorney. Fitzpatrick was determined to be the low bidder.

-Ann Genader