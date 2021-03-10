West Milford. Celebrate Celtic culture on March 14

Celebrate Celtic culture with the Pipes & Drums of the Highlander Band & the Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford on Sunday March 14, at noon for a 30-minute program. Joe Smolinski, the Pipe Major of the Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford and the instructor for the West Milford Highlanders, said the WM Pipes & Drums and Claddagh PB will perform a brief concert selection in place of the tradition parade lineup. “We invite friends and family to join us via drive by or in person,” Smolinski said. The concert will tale place at the Veterans’ Memorial near West Milford Town Hall. Social Distancing measures must be followed at all times. Masks must be worn when distancing is not possible. Photo illustration by Thomas Johansson from FreeImages.