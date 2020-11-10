x
West Milford. Chamber of Commerce supports Small Business Saturday

West Milford. /
10 Nov 2020 | 03:52
    Andy Abdul, the Shop Local chairman for the West Milford Chamber of Commerce, reminds shoppers that Small Business Saturday is scheduled for Nov. 28.
Santa says, “Shop Small!”

And Andy Abdul, the Shop Local chairman for the West Milford Chamber of Commerce, adds:

“Shop at West Milford stores for gifts, stocking stuffers and gift certificates at your favorite stores. Whether you shop in-store, use curbside pickup or shipping. when you support local businesses, your dollars circulate around the community, rather than leave town.

“For every one hundred dollars that you spend at an independently owned business, sixty-seven dollars stays in the community, Abdul said. “These businesses are part of the community by paying taxes, providing jobs and supporting tricky trays and fund raisers all year.

“Supporting local businesses also helps ensure that when you need something, these businesses will be here to serve you. Shop in town for, instant gratification, personal service and no internet shipping costs! Also, save time, money and gas,” the Shop Local chairman added. “The West Milford Chamber of Commerce is kicking off this holiday shopping season on Saturday, November 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, by joining independent retailers across America with Small Business Saturday.”

For more information, visit the West Milford Chamber Of Commerce Facebook page to see participating stores. Please join us in making this a successful holiday season for our West Milford businesses.

Participating stores
Abby’s Sew Right
973-506-6200
Battinelli Gift Shop
973-728-1200
Be Creative Tile, Marble & Carpet
973-728-4646
Flags And Jewelry, LLC
973-728-2927
Harvest Moon Health And Nutrition
973-728-6300
Jewelry Repair Center, LLC
973-728-3925
Pequanock Pet And Feed Supply
973-728-5151
North Jersey Guitar & Music Center LLC
973-728-7200
Shannon’s Eyes On The Pies
973-506-6511
Stonehill Pottery Shoppe
973-697-4114
West Milford Florist And Gifts
973-728-9521
West Milford Hardware
973-728-9191
West Milford Pharmacy
973-728-1400
