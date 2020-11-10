West Milford. Chamber of Commerce supports Small Business Saturday

Santa says, “Shop Small!”

And Andy Abdul, the Shop Local chairman for the West Milford Chamber of Commerce, adds:

“Shop at West Milford stores for gifts, stocking stuffers and gift certificates at your favorite stores. Whether you shop in-store, use curbside pickup or shipping. when you support local businesses, your dollars circulate around the community, rather than leave town.

“For every one hundred dollars that you spend at an independently owned business, sixty-seven dollars stays in the community, Abdul said. “These businesses are part of the community by paying taxes, providing jobs and supporting tricky trays and fund raisers all year.

“Supporting local businesses also helps ensure that when you need something, these businesses will be here to serve you. Shop in town for, instant gratification, personal service and no internet shipping costs! Also, save time, money and gas,” the Shop Local chairman added. “The West Milford Chamber of Commerce is kicking off this holiday shopping season on Saturday, November 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, by joining independent retailers across America with Small Business Saturday.”

For more information, visit the West Milford Chamber Of Commerce Facebook page to see participating stores. Please join us in making this a successful holiday season for our West Milford businesses.