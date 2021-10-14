West Milford. Clothing allowance for volunteers

Recognizing and praising the efforts of volunteers across the Township of West Milford, the council passed a resolution providing a clothing allowance for volunteer members of the First Aid Squads, Search and Rescue group and Fire Departments.

These units include Upper Greenwood Lake and West Milford First Aid Squad and six fire companies of Apshawa, Community (of Oak Ridge and Newfoundland) Greenwood Forest, Macopin, Upper Greenwood Lake, West Milford and the Search and Rescue Team.

The resolution notes that in taking the action the township wants to “recompense its qualified volunteer members for damage to their clothing due to their active participation in selfless service to the township.”

The chiefs and/or senior official of the groups will certify to the Chief Financial Officer or designee a list of members of their respective companies and their allotted clothing allowance. The payment for qualified members is based on each organization’s certification to the Chief Financial Officer or designee in accord with the approved township budget.

